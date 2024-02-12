Carpets and the stories they tell

One often admires the intricate designs and details on rugs, their vibrant colour combinations catching the eye. The geometric patterns, aligning with those of flora and fauna, draw attention to their rich craftsmanship. ‘Nomads’, an ongoing exhibition at the National Crafts Museum till February 12, brings together private collections of such textiles from Mandeep and David Housego who own the Shades of India brand. Several pieces in the exhibition are from collections of carpet connoisseurs Danny and Renuka Mehra.

Hung across the old audio-visual gallery and the chariot courtyard, the extensive collection features stunning rugs, horse blankets, saddle and gelims (flatweave rugs) woven by nomads from Anatolia to Tibet in the 19th and early 20th century.

Housego says he began collecting the pieces when he lived for about six years in Iran in the 1970s. “It was a time when you could travel everywhere in the country as well as in neighbouring Afghanistan. I was struck by the beauty of the tribal pieces—rugs, horse blankets, saddle bags. They had a very contemporary sense of design, colour and form. I spent a lot of time in the bazaars, in carpet shops and even travelling with the tribes. I have continued collecting since, most recently in Uzbekistan.”