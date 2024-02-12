Delhi border security tightened as farmers plan protest on Feb 13

NEW DELHI: As the farmers from neighbouring states are expected to enter the national capital on February 13 following their proposed ‘Delhi Chalo March’, the police has strengthened its security arrangements across all border areas and imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in northeast Delhi.

Several farmers' associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for a protest on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

Fearing that this protest could turn into an untoward incident, the police in the national capital are on high alert and have activated all its sources to prevent the farmers from entering the city.