Delhi: Minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius recorded, AQI remains very poor

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while the air quality index remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 38 per cent during the day. The weather department has predicted mist on Monday morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “very poor” category with a reading of 313 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The national capital earlier this month received rainfall, the first of 2024, bringing the AQI down from “severe” category which it touched in January owing to pollution and cold-foggy weather conditions.