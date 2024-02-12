Farmers fighting for their rights, says Congress

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march called by the 200 farmer unions on February 13, the opposition parties on Sunday flayed the Centre for “not fulfilling” the promises made to the ryots who had launched massive protests at the Delhi borders against the three farm bills, which were repealed subsequently.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the farmers were fighting for their rights, and his party fully support them.

“Farmers are again at the threshold of Delhi against the Modi government’s lies and duplicity. The dictatorial Modi Government will not be able to scare them,” he said.At a Punjab function, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he requested the Centre to hold talks with the farmers.