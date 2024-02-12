Farmers fighting for their rights, says Congress

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march called by the 200 farmer unions on February 13, the opposition parties on Sunday flayed the Centre for “not fulfilling” the promises made to the ryots who had launched massive protests at the Delhi borders against the three farm bills, which were repealed subsequently.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the farmers were fighting for their rights, and his party fully support them.
“Farmers are again at the threshold of Delhi against the Modi government’s lies and duplicity. The dictatorial Modi Government will not be able to scare them,” he said.At a Punjab function, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he requested the Centre to hold talks with the farmers.
“Accept their legitimate demands. Don’t create a border between India and Punjab by using barbed wire. Punjab farmers fill the stomach of the country,” he said.
Farmer associations from UP, Haryana and Punjab will stage a protest demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said because of the government’s same insensate and anti-farmers attitude, 750 had lost their lives. “Putting spikes on the routes of farmers is Amritkaal or Ananyakaal? This similar insensitive and anti-farmer attitude caused the death of 750 farmers. Work against the farmers and don’t allow them to raise their matter; this is a sign of what kind of government?” she posted on X.
‘Can’t scare farmers’
“Farmers are again at the threshold of Delhi against the Modi government’s lies and duplicity. It will not be able to scare them,” said Kharge.