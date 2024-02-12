Flight from Delhi forced to land in Bengaluru due to medical emergency

The aircraft, which was supposed to take off at 3.10 pm left an hour later.

After it flew for some time, a passenger developed an emergency. A spokesperson for Air India said, “AI 801 was diverted to Bengaluru due to a medical requirement. It touched down at Kempegowda International Airport at 6.41 pm. Two passengers and their bags were offloaded here. The ailing flyer was immediately rushed to hospital and was under observation for 24 hours. The passenger was discharged the next day."

One of the flyers on AI 801 posted pictures of the smoke behind the aircraft at Delhi airport and a few pics from Bengaluru and stated on his X handle @gee_bees, “Sights from 36,000 feet. Refuelling at Bangalore International Airport and the well lit City. An eventful flight that was.”