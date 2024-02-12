Flight from Delhi forced to land in Bengaluru due to medical emergency

BENGALURU: An Air India flight from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram recently witnessed two major incidents on the same day massively delaying the journey of the 174 passengers on board. It had to be diverted to Bengaluru due to a medical emergency and refuelling was done before it took off to its destination.
Flight no AI 801 was among the four flights that were not given permission to depart as scheduled from New Delhi on Thursday (Feb 8) due to a grass fire that broke out near one of the runways there.
The aircraft, which was supposed to take off at 3.10 pm left an hour later.
After it flew for some time, a passenger developed an emergency. A spokesperson for Air India said, “AI 801 was diverted to Bengaluru due to a medical requirement. It touched down at Kempegowda International Airport at 6.41 pm. Two passengers and their bags were offloaded here. The ailing flyer was immediately rushed to hospital and was under observation for 24 hours. The passenger was discharged the next day."
One of the flyers on AI 801 posted pictures of the smoke behind the aircraft at Delhi airport and a few pics from Bengaluru and stated on his X handle @gee_bees, “Sights from 36,000 feet. Refuelling at Bangalore International Airport and the well lit City. An eventful flight that was.”