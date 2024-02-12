‘If elected, AAP will be aam aadmi’s voice in Parliament’: Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the BJP-led Centre has stalled the ‘Ghar Ghar Ration’ (food home delivery) scheme, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Sunday said if AAP is voted to power in the national capital in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, her party will fight for rights of the city residents in Parliament.
“I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voice can reach Parliament and we can fight for their rights,” Atishi said while addressing a presser.
In another way, Atishi’s assertion hints at “calling off alliance talks” with Congress for seven seats in Delhi. “If you want this scheme to be implemented in Delhi, please vote for the AAP,” Atishi said.
According to the AAP, the schemes like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and others, was for doorstep delivery of ration (subsidised food grains) to card holders.
Stating that the ration scheme was implemented in Punjab, also ruled by AAP, on Saturday, Atishi alleged, “It was successfully launched in the state as there is no lieutenant governor”.
AAP Senior Leader continued, “But the central government is never able to bear the success of any scheme by the Delhi government. This scheme was launched by the Kejriwal Government in 2018 and notified in 2021. However, the Central Government and Delhi LG ensured that this scheme never came into practice. Despite our hard work and efforts, people are still forced to queue up outside ration shops and endure the misbehaviour of shopkeepers.”
She said every ration card holder faces difficulties in procuring the 4 kg wheat, 1 kg atta, and 1 kg sugar allocated to them each month. “When they go to collect their ration, the shop is often found closed, or there is a long queue outside. Even when they reach the shop, the shopkeeper misbehaves or claims the ration to be out of stock. It is common for ration card holders to receive incomplete rations,” Atishi alleged.
“The central government must listen to the voice of the people of Delhi so that more such schemes can be implemented in the city, allowing the Aam Aadmi Party to fight for their right to food,” she added.
She said, “We have all seen that when someone raises their voice against ration shop malpractices, they are attacked, Ration shops operate like mafias. To eliminate this dictatorship, when the AAP will launch the scheme if voted to power”.
Ghar Ghar Ration
The scheme was for doorstep delivery of 4 kg wheat, 1 kg atta, and 1 kg sugar, allocated to ration card holders every month. According to AAP, the scheme was launched in Delhi in 2018 and notified in 2021 but “stalled by the L-G.” It was implemented in Punjab, another State ruled by AAP, on Saturday