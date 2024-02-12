‘If elected, AAP will be aam aadmi’s voice in Parliament’: Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the BJP-led Centre has stalled the ‘Ghar Ghar Ration’ (food home delivery) scheme, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Sunday said if AAP is voted to power in the national capital in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, her party will fight for rights of the city residents in Parliament.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voice can reach Parliament and we can fight for their rights,” Atishi said while addressing a presser.

In another way, Atishi’s assertion hints at “calling off alliance talks” with Congress for seven seats in Delhi. “If you want this scheme to be implemented in Delhi, please vote for the AAP,” Atishi said.

According to the AAP, the schemes like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and others, was for doorstep delivery of ration (subsidised food grains) to card holders.

Stating that the ration scheme was implemented in Punjab, also ruled by AAP, on Saturday, Atishi alleged, “It was successfully launched in the state as there is no lieutenant governor”.