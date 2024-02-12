Pragati Maidan tunnel, Prime Minister’s pride is now monument of shame: Congress

NEW DELHI: With the recently constructed tunnel at Pragati Maidan being closed for commuters owing to “cracks in the structure”, the Delhi unit of Congress on Sunday alleged that the tunnel constructed for Rs 777 crore and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now turned out to be a “monument of shame”.

“The tunnel was the finest example of the ‘amritkaal’ of the BJP rule, as flawed design and hasty construction have made it unusable and dangerous, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged.

Lovely said the tunnel project was a “flawed construction” as during the monsoon rains, it was flooded with rainwater and the murals on its walls were damaged. Over its construction, the senior Congress leader asked why the accused have not been booked yet.