Sisodia gets three days' bail to attend niece's wedding in Lucknow

During the hearing, the Special Judge asked Sisodia's counsel about the security arrangements to go along with the AAP leader.

To this, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing on behalf of Sisodia, said the security will be inappropriate on the occasion.

"Who will give me security in a different state....I (Sisodia) don't want to humiliate my family with cops hovering around me," he argued.

The counsel said that his client would not be provided with security in a different state in the first place.

While the CBI strongly opposed the bail plea saying that the accused was highly influential and could tamper with evidence, the ED took issue with the time period of five days stating that one day was enough to attend the wedding.

Last week, the court had permitted Manish Sisodia to visit his wife Seema Sisodia, who is suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, once a week while in custody.

Prior to that, he was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife during Diwali last November.