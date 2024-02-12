Sonal Kaushal: The Doraemon Girl

Growing up in the late ’90s, 6pm would mean a platter of snacks in time for the lively soundtrack of Doraemon on television. The line, “Zindagi Sawar Du, Ek Nayi Bahar Du… Mai Hu Ek Udta Robo Doraemon”, would flag off a magical journey and is the gateway to my earliest memories of the show.

Doraemon was one of the best loved cartoons of kids in the late ’90s and early 2000s. While the generations before them grew up on the adventures of Chacha Chaudhary, Gen Z has been captivated by this Japanese manga, which began to broadcast in India from February 2005. Once a fixture on Hungama TV, Doraemon now airs on Disney Channel India, continuing to weave its animated charm. The Indian dubs are available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English. As Doraemon completes 19 years in India this month, TMS reached out to the ‘Hindi voice’ behind the famous cartoon character—voice actor and Delhi girl Sonal Kaushal.

“I remember when I first saw the visuals of Doraemon during auditions in a studio, I was not impressed. I thought the show would never work among Indian kids but I was clearly very wrong. It became a cult classic, and I feel honoured to have been associated with it,” says Kaushal, 32, who voiced Doraemon for 13 years till 2018.

As a child, Kaushal was shy. She, therefore, never disclosed to her school friends that she was a voice artist in a show rapidly gaining popularity. One day, her father informed her principal, and the very next day, when it was made public, Kaushal became the most popular child in Rohini’s Ryan International School.