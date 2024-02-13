19-year-old kills wife, buries body in forest area in Delhi, held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man more than a month after he allegedly strangled his wife to death and buried her body in a forest near Ashok Vihar in Delhi.

According to officials, the accused Vicky murdered his wife and, buried her body in the forest near Ashok Vihar in December last year.

The incident pertains to December 26, when Vicky, who had an argument with his wife Sapna, first strangled her to death under the influence of alcohol and then buried her in the forest with the help of his brother.

The official said that Vicky then fled from home and the incident came to light only after Sapna’s mother, Savitri, lodged a missing report of both with the police on January 25, after which a search operation was conducted to find them.