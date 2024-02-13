Congress prepared to contest all seven seats in Delhi: Arvinder Singh Lovely

“We are having meetings with the Aam Aadmi Party. We are prepared for all the seven seats in Delhi. We respect all parties who are in alliance and whatever our high command will decide about the collaboration, we will abide by it,” Lovely said.

He further said that the party will raise the issue of pollution in its election campaign.

“Pollution is a concern for everyone. The centre and even the city government are guilty. Some ex-Delhi ministers, who are a part of the Congress, have suggested some measures and sent it to the prime minister, Delhi L-G and CM but they didn’t even bother to call us for a meeting,” Lovely alleged.