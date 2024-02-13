Delhi L-G clears revival of 1,000 posts in Directorate of Education

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the proposal for the revival of 1,027 posts of vice principals in the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) for the years 2014-15 to 2019.

“In a move aimed at ending adhocism and contractual appointments, L-G Saxena has approved the revival of 1,027 posts of vice-principals in DoE. These posts of vice principals would have been abolished automatically for the reason that they were not filled within the prescribed time limit,” a statement from the L-G’s office said.

It said the Delhi education department is already operating with acute shortage of the vice principals and that the vacant posts were filled on an ad hoc and contractual basis by the DoE.