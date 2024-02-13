Delhi private school gets legal notice over recovering money from EWS pupil

NEW DELHI: A city private school, Gyan Mandir Public School, Naraina Vihar has received legal notice demanding refund of the illegally-recovered fee from an economically weaker section (EWS) student and to allow the student to study upto class 12 free of cost as per the Right to Education (RTE) rules.
Social jurist Ashok Agarwal, who issued the school's legal notice, said on Monday that the school had allegedly recovered Rs 89,000 from an EWS student.
“On receipt of the legal notice, the school, realising consequences, called the gaurdian of the pupil and persuaded them not to insist for refund of Rs 89,820 and assured that their ward would be allowed free education in DG/EWS category in classes XI and XII to which the gaurdians agreed,” Agarwal said.
“Lakshita has been in your school since Nursery under EWS/DG category and is currently studying in class X. Since your school is on government land and Lakshita has been admitted under EWS category, you are under legal obligation to provide her free education upto class XII under the EWS category. You have illegally recovered fees from my said client during academic years 2022-2023 and 2023-24, Rs 48,000, which she is legally entitled to get a refund from your school along with interest,” the legal notice read.
“It is therefore called upon you to refund Rs 89,820 to my client which the school has illegally recovered and also pay interest at 24% thereupon till payment is made. The school is also called upon to allow my client to study upto class XII without charging any fee,” it added.
A copy of the legal notice has been sent to the directorate of education.