Delhi private school gets legal notice over recovering money from EWS pupil

NEW DELHI: A city private school, Gyan Mandir Public School, Naraina Vihar has received legal notice demanding refund of the illegally-recovered fee from an economically weaker section (EWS) student and to allow the student to study upto class 12 free of cost as per the Right to Education (RTE) rules.

Social jurist Ashok Agarwal, who issued the school's legal notice, said on Monday that the school had allegedly recovered Rs 89,000 from an EWS student.

“On receipt of the legal notice, the school, realising consequences, called the gaurdian of the pupil and persuaded them not to insist for refund of Rs 89,820 and assured that their ward would be allowed free education in DG/EWS category in classes XI and XII to which the gaurdians agreed,” Agarwal said.