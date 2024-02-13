Drinks on the date: Café Delhi Heights

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Café Delhi Heights unveils its latest culinary adventure: the ‘Love and War’ cocktail menu. With an enticing offer of four cocktails at Rs 229, the café sets the stage for a delightful exploration of love-infused concoctions. Vikrant Batra, the owner of Café Delhi Heights, says the cocktails resonate with the essence of love, passion, and romance. “The Love and War campaign isn’t just about mixing drinks; it’s about weaving narratives, infusing each cocktail with a blend of surprise and excitement,” he says.
Across 40 outlets spanning 13 cities in India, Café Delhi Heights invites couples to embark on a journey of taste and discovery. The concept is simple yet intriguing: each outlet curates four distinct cocktails not found on the regular menu. Each cocktail boasts a different base, ensuring a diverse array of flavours. At the end of February, the cocktail that wins the most hearts, in simpler terms, the cocktail that is sold the most will earn a spot on the cafe’s permanent menu.
To see what the fuzz was all about, TMS visited the Vasant Kunj outlet. The lineup commenced with the Fizz Factory, featuring a beer base. Served in a champagne glass, its carmine hue seemed glamorous, though the fizz promised by its name was notably absent. Nonetheless, the mixture of grape and triple sec flavours provided a satisfying burst of taste.
Next up was the Mixology Magic with a whiskey base, served in a champagne coupe. While not typically a fan of whiskey due to its bitter aftertaste, I found the marriage of green apple and cinnamon effectively balanced out the spirit’s harsh notes, making it a treat for whiskey enthusiasts.
The highlight of the menu was undoubtedly the Chill Craft, a vodka-based cocktail in a romantic pink hue. Served in a simple highball glass, its smooth taste, infused with mixed fruits and lime, captured the essence of Valentine’s Day perfectly. A definite winner in our books.
The last one on the menu was the Sip Sauvy, a rum-based concoction reminiscent of a tropical piña colada. Its pineapple flavour paired well with the spicy rum and a creamy texture added to the smooth sip.
While Café Delhi Heights is renowned for its innovative cocktails, it also prides itself on being a “three-generation cafe.” Since its inception in 2011, it has catered to diverse demographics, offering everything from traditional Indian staples to fusion dishes like dim sum and sushis. Batra reveals expansion plans, with a new outlet set to open in Lucknow soon.
“We are expanding to more locations across Delhi-NCR and beyond. Our monthly updated menu features innovative fusion dishes alongside health-conscious options and revamped beverages. We are dedicated to offering exceptional dining experiences that blend traditional Indian flavours with global influences,” he says
Though the menu does indeed have a variety to offer, I could not help but note a missed opportunity—a lack of wine-based cocktails that would have complemented the Valentine’s theme perfectly. A glass of mulled wine does not hurt in winter.