Drinks on the date: Café Delhi Heights

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Café Delhi Heights unveils its latest culinary adventure: the ‘Love and War’ cocktail menu. With an enticing offer of four cocktails at Rs 229, the café sets the stage for a delightful exploration of love-infused concoctions. Vikrant Batra, the owner of Café Delhi Heights, says the cocktails resonate with the essence of love, passion, and romance. “The Love and War campaign isn’t just about mixing drinks; it’s about weaving narratives, infusing each cocktail with a blend of surprise and excitement,” he says.

Across 40 outlets spanning 13 cities in India, Café Delhi Heights invites couples to embark on a journey of taste and discovery. The concept is simple yet intriguing: each outlet curates four distinct cocktails not found on the regular menu. Each cocktail boasts a different base, ensuring a diverse array of flavours. At the end of February, the cocktail that wins the most hearts, in simpler terms, the cocktail that is sold the most will earn a spot on the cafe’s permanent menu.