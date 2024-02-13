From cave walls to lifestyle brand: 'Doodleholic' redefines artistic expression

The origins of doodling date back 500,000 years, when our ancestors etched zig-zag patterns on cave walls to tell stories and document images.

At that time, they were not bound by the rules of structured lines and could express themselves freely through their doodles. And it has remained a timeless form of expression, transcending generations and cultures.

Anina E Jacob also loves the whimsical world of doodles rather than structured lines in her architecture classes. As a child, she filled her notebooks with spontaneous sketches, earning her the nickname ‘doodleholic’ among her peers. Little did she know that those small moments of creativity would eventually lead her to carve out a colorful career as an architect-turned-illustrator and the founder of ‘Doodleholic’ lifestyle and stationery brand.