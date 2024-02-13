Mid-air urination case: No jobs for accused Shankar Mishra

NEW DELHI: Shankar Mishra, a name that made headlines in the first month of 2023 for an alleged act of peeing on his co-passenger, a septuagenarian woman, on board an Air India flight, has filed a case against his former company, ‘Wells Fargo,’ which had terminated him for that mid-air crime.
The New Indian Express has learned that 35-year-old Mishra, who once held a coveted position in Wells Fargo, serving the company as its Vice President, is now jobless for more than a year.
“In the past one year, Shankar has faced over 200 rejections after his unceremonious termination, which was done in haste without any inquiry or fact-checking by his employer,” Shankar’s father, Shyamnaval Mishra, told this newspaper.
The alleged pee-gate incident happened on November 26, 2022, and was reported following the complaint of the co-passenger. Air India, on January 20, 2022, imposed a four-month flying ban on Mishra, in addition to the 30-day ban it had imposed on the individual earlier. Mishra’s employer — Wells Fargo — an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California with an office in Bellandur in Bangalore — sacked him.
The company put Shankar on ‘Admin leave pending inquiry’ on January 5, 2023, and the very next day, January 6, 2023, Wells Fargo issued a press statement that they are deeply disturbed by the allegations and terminating Shankar. “I believe in the judiciary, and this is a fight for justice and Shankar’s right to employment,” Shyamnaval Mishra said.
Shankar’s father said that his son was exceptional at academics and began working while still in college to support his family, and worked his way up various auditors, article ships, and MNC banks.
“He gradually climbed the ladder and ended up as Vice President of another MNC bank in Bangalore. Since he lost his job at Wells Fargo due to a baseless complaint filed and misreported in the media, Shankar has been under tremendous financial, emotional, and mental losses and trauma,” the father said.
Allegations
The victim, in her written complaint, detailed how Mishra allegedly urinated on her while intoxicated, saturating her clothes, bags, and socks. Based on a complaint lodged by Air India, the Delhi Police initiated legal action by filing an FIR against him for alleged sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.
What happened that night
