The icons of an iconoclast

No sentimentality

Born in Portuguese Goa, Souza moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) with his mother while still young. As a student, he was first expelled from Bombay’s St Xavier’s College for making “pornographic” murals on the college’s bathroom walls, and then from the Sir J J School of Art for his involvement in the country’s independence movement. These incidents point towards two of the overarching themes in his body of work – a proclivity towards eroticism and a commitment towards revolting against the rules set by powerful establishments, including those of art and religion. Though a strict rationalist, who was vehemently disdainful towards any form of religion, Souza’s work is populated by Biblical figures and settings, including that of Christ. These paintings hold no “sentimentality” or “reverence”, and are used for the artist’s own personal expression. ‘Pieta’, an acrylic painting from 1963 in which “an overpowering figure of Mary clasps a vulnerable Christ”, hints at the artist’s own complex relationship with the women in his life.

A large portion of the works on display, almost half in number, is nudes. They show both men and women, but especially women, who unabashedly present themselves to the viewer. “Souza was very much influenced by the erotic sculptures at Khajuraho as well as the nude art of the Gupta period. His women are voluptuous, and towards the later years, they are increasingly so. He wanted to present female sexuality in its full freedom and energy and was against its suppression,” says Dalmia. The exhibition also presents his still-life paintings and landscapes.

The influencer

Renowned Marxist art critic John Berger once remarked of Souza: “Souza’s genius straddles many traditions but serves none.” Souza, who lived in and made work at London and New York for a long time, is considered by many not just as a pioneer of modernism in India, but also as a significant figure in the history of modernist art internationally. His work, says Dalmia, had a great influence on those of artists like Jogen Chowdhury and Bhupen Khakhar among others and also paved the way for a generation of young artists. “Souza wanted to lay bare all the hypocrisy of existence, be it in religion, or the art establishment or people. He wanted to present the evil underneath the surface so that one could face it and lead a better life. He uncovered reality and showed it for what it really was,” she says.