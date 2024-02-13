Weeks after inauguration, Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Ram mandir with his family

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann along with their family members offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

“Today I had the good fortune to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. I felt immense peace after offering prayers at the shrine that cannot be described in words,” Kejriwal later told reporters.

The AAP leaders, their spouses and other family members spent around one hour and 15 minutes at the Ram temple.