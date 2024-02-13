Weeks after inauguration, Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Ram mandir with his family

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann along with their family members offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.
“Today I had the good fortune to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. I felt immense peace after offering prayers at the shrine that cannot be described in words,” Kejriwal later told reporters.
The AAP leaders, their spouses and other family members spent around one hour and 15 minutes at the Ram temple.
“It is a matter of good fortune for the entire world that a beautiful and grand temple has been constructed in Ayodhya and lakhs of Ram devotees are coming every day to offer worship,” Kejriwal said.
Both the chief ministers arrived in the city by air this afternoon. Though Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was invited for the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla, he had said he wanted to visit it later with his family.
Kejriwal and Mann were hosted over lunch by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, AAP UP president Sabhajeet Singh said. An idol Lord Ram was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.