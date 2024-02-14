Delhi High Court forms panel to look into issues plaguing city hospitals

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday formed an expert committee to effectively deal with the issues of “inadequate infrastructure and manpower” in the city hospitals while directing it to file a report in four weeks.

“The court is of the opinion that huge investment as well as structural reforms in the functioning of government hospitals without entering into blame game is the need of the hour,” a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said in the order.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, passed a detailed order observing that it is apparent that the infrastructure is “woefully lacking” in the hospitals in the national capital.

“..Since this field is an extremely specialised area that requires subject experience and domain knowledge, this court deems it expedient to appoint a committee of experts that shall consider the matter in detail and place their recommendation/report on record,” the court said.

Only six CT scan machines are available in 19 government hospitals for more than three crore people and the infrastructure needs to be improved a lot, it was noted.

In its order, the Court said that it is apparent that the authorities in which powers are rested to manage and run the hospital are not doing so properly and huge investment as well as structural reforms are necessary in the function of the government hospitals.

“This court is of the view that huge investments along with structural reforms in the functioning of government hospitals, without entering into a blame game, are the need of the hour to overcome years of neglect and apathy which can only be done if there is a consensus on measures to be adopted both in the short and long term,” it was observed.

The HC asked the committee to suggest means and ways to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essentials.