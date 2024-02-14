Many senior citizen associations have been forced to shut, says Ashok Prabhakar, President of a Senior Citizen Welfare body

The Delhi government halted elderly welfare grants for three years. Ashok Prabhakar, President of the Malviya Nagar Senior Citizen Welfare Association, discusses with Ashish Srivastava the challenges faced by the elderly amidst a shortage of funds.

Delays in receiving monthly grants? Your comment

The cessation of funds to senior citizen welfare societies is the most pressing concern at the moment. A monthly grant of Rs 20,000, initiated by the Sheila Dixit government and continued under the present government, has been discontinued for the last three years. I have witnessed many organizations shutting down during these years because of shortage of resources.

Have you communicated this issue with officials or elected members?

Last year, we met with the Social Welfare Minister, Raaj Kumar Anand, and informed him about the matter. We were told that no notifications were issued regarding this scheme. However, is it conceivable that nearly three crores of the sum are being spent every year without notification?

How does grant-in-aid help senior citizens’ organizations?

Delhi has approximately 140 senior citizen welfare associations. These spaces have become communities where we share our joys and sorrows and find companionship. Members look after each other, and societies organize various medical camps and other programs for this population. It also allows us to remain active at this stage of life. However, all of this requires resources.

Is Rs 20,000 sufficient to meet expenses?

Given the current inflation, the government grant barely covers our expenses, but it does help. Organizations with fewer members receive ` 5,000 a month, which is insufficient even for renting a space.