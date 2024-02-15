Animal Farm by Roger Langbour

Roger Langbour, 82, has always had his ducks in a row. At 39, he decided he was going to retire from the military office attached with the French embassy in Delhi—he came to India in 1975—and become a farmer; this was just when he got a call for a Paris posting. “Not everyone wants to go to Paris,” he says.

But he did go back to France and get his farming degree. On returning home to Delhi – he is married to Anita Sinha, a Bengali – he bought a three-acre farm in 1994 at Bilaspur, Haryana, around 50 km from Delhi, and got his first breeder pig flown in, after three washes, from Kerala. With just one charcuterie in Delhi NCR then, he had offers from the likes of the legendary hotelier Bikki Oberoi to go big with pork products. “He told me if you do pork products we will buy one entire pig from you every day.” Langbour’s instincts told him to start with duck and chicken. And so he did.

His French Farm, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has since the ’90s supplied to the city’s five-star hotels, families of Presidents, embassies, political families and increasingly, the well-travelled and upwardly mobile connoisseurs of Delhi. Romila Kumar, a retired Vasant Valley teacher, loves his fresh salad leaves; Hemant Sagar, of the Lecoanet-Hemant ready-to-wear fashion brand, orders in a chicken every week; entrepreneur and bon vivant Nina Pillai’s son swears by Langbour’s ducks and gets it made Duck a l’orange; David Housego, who co-owns the Shades of India brand with his wife Mandeep, regularly cooks a ‘magret de canard’ with a sauce of honey and red vinegar. But no farm, no story, Langbour pretty much suggests so, so we take the trip.