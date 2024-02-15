Connecting dots: Seamless traffic from south Delhi to Mumbai Express likely by December

The first package starts at DND flyway near Maharani Bagh and passes along the Yamuna. The portion is likely to be completed by December. The second package beginning from Jaitpur Pushta road terminates at a junction in sector 62-65 in Faridabad.

The 210 km access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun expressway with operational speed limit of 100 kmph will be completed by the end of this year, Gadkari said.The minister said India’s first elevated urban expressway, Dwarka Express, is almost complete and the Prime Minister will soon inaugurate it.

“Mathura Road remains heavily congested. The biggest benefit of this DND flyway-Sohna highway will be that traffic on this route coming to Nizamuddin will reduce by half. It will take 20-30 minutes to reach Jewar airport. To Delhi-Mumbai express, people will not need to go to Dhaula Kuan, they would be able to go to the express directly using this route,” said Gadkari.

Easing traffic

