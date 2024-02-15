Countdown begins: 541 days for new building of Faculty of Tech in DU

NEW DELHI: The construction work of the new building of the Faculty of Technology in the University of Delhi was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh on Wednesday. He also started the work of the foundation. With this, the countdown for the new building started on February 14.

The Vice-Chancellor said that a target has been set to complete its construction work in the next 541 days, saying that the building will be ready by 16 August 2025.

He added that the Academic Building for the Faculty of Technology is being built for a total cost of Rs 195.65 Crore by NBCC. The total area of the new building is 285000 Sq. ft. Approx and will have a state-of-art building with class rooms, labs, workshops, HoD office, professor’s and allied staff offices, admin and accounts offices, multipurpose hall, among others.

The building will have sustainable features viz. facilities of Grey water recycling for landscape irrigation and flushing, passive design strategies, solar photovoltaic energy generation and a rainwater harvesting system. To make the building accessible for all, a barrier-free circulation is ensured throughout the building.