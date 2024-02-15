Delhi: 10 held for supply of sub-standard resources to six government hospitals

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested seven suppliers and manufacturers and three laboratory owners and pharmacists who were allegedly involved in the supply of sub-standard resources to six government hospitals in the national capital.

The accused were identified as Hemant Joshi, Rahul Chaurasiya, Kamal Deep Singh, Rajesh Malhotra, Shahid Chaudhary, Shekhar Sharma, Bipin Kumar Pathak, Arjinder Pal Singh, Kapil Makhija, and Harneet Singh Bindra. The ACB said that the connivance of doctors, officials, and storekeepers has also surfaced during their investigation.

Furnishing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Head, ACB) Madhur Verma said that, in August, 2023, six teams of the vigilance wing of the Health & Family Welfare Department separately visited LBS, LNJPN, DDU, SGM, JSSH and GTB hospitals of the Delhi government and collected samples of different medical implements such as cotton bandages, infusion sets, rolled bandages, absorbent cotton IP, latex examination gloves, surgical rubber gloves, hand sanitizers, among others.