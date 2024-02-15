Delhi BJP MLAs interrupt LG address in assembly as he highlights AAP govt achievements

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena's address to the Delhi assembly on the first day of the budget session was interrupted on multiple occasions by BJP MLAs as he highlighted the AAP government's achievements.

The BJP wanted to attack the AAP dispensation as Saxena talked about its work in the field of education and health.

While Saxena was addressing the House, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri got up to question the Kejriwal government.