Delhi-Chandigarh airfare hits Rs 1 Lakh

NEW DELHI: In the wake of farmers’ protest leading to huge traffic disruption on the highways, the Delhi-Chandigarh airfares have risen significantly, with one-way tickets costing as high as Rs 1 lakh. Vistara Airlines on Wednesday evening charged as high as Rs 1,04,063 for an economy seat ticket, while for February 15, the ticket would cost Rs 97,924, as displayed on IRCTC. The average ticket price was somewhere between Rs 27,000 and 30,000.

On regular days, a person has to shell out Rs 3,000-4,000 for a single ticket. The normalcy in an unusually high surge of ticket prices is expected to return on February 21. Airport officials said that due to barricading and road diversion, people are opting for flights for immediate travel, which has also led to a shortage of tickets and a dramatic increase in airfares.

Officials also said a few airlines are running additional trips on the Delhi-Chandigarh air route. Urgent travellers are forced to pay hefty prices for tickets as roadways remain severely disrupted and trains are running fully booked.