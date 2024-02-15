Delhi: City adds 350 e-buses to its fleet

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday added 350 new electric buses, taking the DTC feel to 1,650. The numbers make the state with the highest number of e-buses in the country and the 3rd globally.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off the buses.

These buses will operate on different routes from Sukhdev Vihar, Rohini Sector-37 Depot-II, and Burari Bus Depot-I. All these are low-floor e-buses equipped with GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, and other facilities for passenger safety.

Kejriwal said that 350 more electric buses have been deployed on the roads to ensure the convenience of the people. “Delhi has become the first city in the country with most number of e-buses. These buses will help control pollution in city. Previously, Delhi’s roads had Blue Line buses running on diesel and petrol, which shifted to CNG buses and now electric buses. Our effort is to phase out CNG buses,” he said.

