Delhi L-G approved acquisition of land in southwest Delhi for urban extension road project

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the acquisition of land in southwest Delhi that was crucial for completion of the long-pending Urban Extension Road II (UER-II) project, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.Saxena has approved the acquisition of over two bighas of land at Bharthal village that was critical for completion of the project, said officials.

Official said that the acquisition process could not be completed for 7 years due to pending several litigations and thus delaying the UER-II, which is proposed in the Delhi Master Plan as the third Ring Road for Delhi aimed at decongesting Dhaula Kuan and other sections of both outer and inner Ring Roads by creating a bypass between north and south west Delhi.

