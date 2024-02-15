Romantic threads

A rose-coloured veil, symbols of love are inescapable this time of the year. For those looking for inspiration beyond the beribboned chocolates and hard-to-nab dinner reservations, 431-88’s new Valentine’s Edit is worth checking out. A luxury, ready-to-wear label based out of New Delhi, the brand celebrates meaningful connections through comfortable yet stylish essentials in its love edit.

Inspired by power dressing for couples, the new collection offers ready-to-wear pieces that blend comfort and style, allowing power couples and individuals to cherish moments of love through timeless wardrobe staples.

Designed with the ethos of creating what one loves wearing to mark this day, the edit seamlessly bridges comfort and elevated style for celebrating love.

Describing the colour palette and design elements of the V-Day edit, Shweta Kapur, creative director and founder, 431-88, tells us, “It is a dynamic fusion of modern neutrals and vibrant pops of ‘paint the town red’. The designs feature sensual athletics and urban chic elements, combining sharp patterns with innovative fabrics. The overall aesthetic is visually captivating, offering harmonious ensembles that perfectly captures the spirit of Valentine’s Day.”