Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC seeking probe against Axis Bank, alleges Rs 5100 crore scam

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court alleging a scam of Rs 5100 crores by Axis Bank which benefitted “undue gains” through transactions in shares of Max Life Insurance, seeking a probe into the matter.

As Swamy's public interest litigation (PIL) came before the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, Axis Bank's counsel Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, an advance copy of the petition was not served to the bank. Following the submission, the bench also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora asked Swamy’s counsel Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao to provide a copy of the plea to Rohatgi while posting the case on March 13.

Swamy's PIL petition alleged that Axis Bank made undue profits totalling Rs 4,000 crore from the sale and purchase of equity shares of Max Life in a non-transparent manner and in violation of the applicable regulations.