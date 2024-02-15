The spring in our step

It is officially spring in India, with Basant Panchami being celebrated across the length and breadth of the country on February 14. The grey skies of January have given way to cerulean blue skies of February, and all around you, vibrant flowers adorn the shrubs and trees almost as if they’re giggling with happiness as they sway to the cold breeze. In almost every step, I’m reminded of Shelley’s lines from his poem, ‘Ode to the West Wind’, where he says, “If winter comes , can spring be far behind…”

Back in my kitchen, as I chopped plump cauliflowers and red carrots to make the khichuri for Saraswati puja, I chuckled at the memories from my childhood spent across small hill towns. Multiple communities lived together and celebrated every festival with gusto.

On the day of puja, we would be invited to the house of our neighbours from Bengal. I would carry my mathematics text book to be placed at the goddess’ feet and seek her blessings to help me sail through the dreaded subject! After the puja, we would be treated to a feast of khichuri, labra (a Bengal-origin mixed vegetable main course), beguni (fried aubergine fritters coated with besan), chaatni (a chutney prepared with tomatoes, dates and raisins) and papad (or papor, as the Bengalis would call it). The meal would end with a payesh that was polished clean by us. Over time, I learnt that was the quintessential puja fare at not just their house—it is so in all of Bengal.