Will ensure Yasin Malik gets necessary medical care, Centre tells HC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday apprised the Delhi High Court that it would ensure all necessary medical treatment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is serving life sentence in a terror funding case, whenever necessary.
Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing on behalf of the Centre, conveyed this commitment before Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, which was duly recorded by the High Court.
Malik was taken to the AIIMS, New Delhi, examined by the doctors and then discharged with necessary medical treatment being accorded to the inmate, the court was informed.
The Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) also submitted that requisite medical treatment will be provided, as and when required, to Malik, who claimed he is having “serious cardiac and kidney problems.”
Accordingly, the High Court disposed of Malik’s petition in which he sought a direction to authorities to produce the record of his treatment and refer him to AIIMS or any private super-speciality hospital in Delhi or Jammu and Kashmir for necessary treatments.
Malik also said the status report has been filed in pursuance of the court order and added that authorities are duty-bound to provide necessary treatment to inmates.
The High Court said the copy of the order be sent to the jail superintendent concerned for due intimation and compliance.
In the previous hearing, the court had asked jail authorities to produce records showing that Malik was refusing treatment and also asked the superintendent of the jail to produce the medical report of the inmate by the next hearing.
Authorities had also told the court that Malik was a “very high-risk security prisoner” and therefore, the medical team could be brought to the jail itself. The court asked him to place his stand in writing so that it can be considered.