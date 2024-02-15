Will ensure Yasin Malik gets necessary medical care, Centre tells HC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday apprised the Delhi High Court that it would ensure all necessary medical treatment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is serving life sentence in a terror funding case, whenever necessary.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing on behalf of the Centre, conveyed this commitment before Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, which was duly recorded by the High Court.

Malik was taken to the AIIMS, New Delhi, examined by the doctors and then discharged with necessary medical treatment being accorded to the inmate, the court was informed.

The Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) also submitted that requisite medical treatment will be provided, as and when required, to Malik, who claimed he is having “serious cardiac and kidney problems.”

Accordingly, the High Court disposed of Malik’s petition in which he sought a direction to authorities to produce the record of his treatment and refer him to AIIMS or any private super-speciality hospital in Delhi or Jammu and Kashmir for necessary treatments.