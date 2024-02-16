7 killed, 3 injured in factory fire

NEW DELHI: At least seven people were killed and three others injured after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Alipur area on Thursday evening, a fire department official said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory in Dayal Market was received at 5.26 pm, after which 22 fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.

“The firemen managed to douse the inferno. So far, bodies of seven victims have been recovered from the factory’s premises,” Garg said.

The blaze was brought under control by 9 pm, the official said, adding that the cooling-off operation is underway.

Prima facie, it appears that the explosion occurred due to leakage of chemicals, said an official privy to the information. Few people are missing and a search operation is on, he added.