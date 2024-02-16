Delhi: Body with injury marks found at night shelter

NEW DELHI: An unidentified man was found dead with injury marks on his body, at a ‘rain basera’ (night shelter) in southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, a police official said that on Wednesday, a PCR call was received. The caller, the caretaker of a night shelter established by the Delhi government at Ring Road Sarai Kale Khan, informed the police that an unknown person, who was residing in the facility for last two months was not waking up. When the police reached the scene, they found that the man was lying dead.

The caretaker told the police that about five days back, the deceased met with an accident but it was not reported to the police as the deceased had got medical care without informing the authorities.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sunlight Colony police station and have initiated an investigation.

The deceased is a vagabond and efforts are being made to trace his family members, the official added.