Delhi Budget delayed, session extended

NEW DELHI: The presentation of the budget estimate of the city government has been delayed. Finance minister Atishi on the first day of the Budget session of the Delhi assembly on Thursday said that despite efforts, finalisation of the budget, and its subsequent approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been delayed.

On February 14, the city budget estimate was approved by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, and the budget was sent to the MHA. Estimating a 10-15 day period to complete the procedural aspects before final approval and presidential assent, the finalisation of the budget may be expected before March.

Accordingly, Atishi proposed in the Assembly to extend the budget session until the end of February or the first week of March, aiming to facilitate comprehensive discussions post-presentation.

The House accepted the minister’s proposal and passed it by a voice vote. In view of these developments, the timeline for Delhi budget presentation is possibly stretched to late February or early March.