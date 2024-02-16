Delhi Budget delayed, session extended

NEW DELHI: The presentation of the budget estimate of the city government has been delayed. Finance minister Atishi on the first day of the Budget session of the Delhi assembly on Thursday said that despite efforts, finalisation of the budget, and its subsequent approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been delayed.
On February 14, the city budget estimate was approved by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, and the budget was sent to the MHA. Estimating a 10-15 day period to complete the procedural aspects before final approval and presidential assent, the finalisation of the budget may be expected before March.
Accordingly, Atishi proposed in the Assembly to extend the budget session until the end of February or the first week of March, aiming to facilitate comprehensive discussions post-presentation.
The House accepted the minister’s proposal and passed it by a voice vote. In view of these developments, the timeline for Delhi budget presentation is possibly stretched to late February or early March.
Regarding the date of presentation of the budget estimate, Atishi informed the House that the budget preparation took longer than anticipated, leading to delays in the finalisation of the budget.
“We received L-G’s approval on February 14. Earlier the budget was passed by the cabinet on February 11, and on February 13 it was sent to L-G for his assent. There has been no delay from the L-G. Today, the budget will be sent to the MHA,” Atishi said on the floor of the House.
“It takes approximately 10-15 days for the budget’s final approval and presidential assent. I estimate that the budget estimate will not be presented before February 25. ” the finance minister stated.
Atishi requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, to extend the budget session until the first week of March, as the budget estimate of the city government will also be discussed by the members of the House for a few days after its presentation. “I hope the Delhi budget will be presented either in the last week of February or in the first week of March,” she said.
The Speaker conducted a vote among the members of the House on the finance minister’s proposal, and the House passed the proposal to extend the budget session until the first week of March by a voice vote.
