Delhi Court extends interim bail to former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday extended the interim bail granted to former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case on medical grounds. Special judge M K Nagpal extended the interim relief till February 21 on an application moved by the accused.

The judge noted that Nair was still hospitalised though his surgery was conducted on February 11. He noted that the tentative duration of accused’s post surgery hospitalisation was not stated in the prescription slips. Nair was arrested in the case by the ED on November 13, 2022.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived and licences were extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries allegedly diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their account books.