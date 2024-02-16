Modern approach to board exams in modern times

As the board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 began on Thursday, Ifrah Mufti had a conversation with Vividh Gupta, the principal of Bal Bhavan Public School in Mayur Vihar. Gupta shared insights on the recent changes in the education system, the presence of student pressure, and the impact of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on learning methodologies.

With the increase in competency-based questions and reduced weightage for short and long-answer-type questions, how does this affect Class 10 and 12 students?

The shift towards competency-based questions is beneficial for students, allowing them to demonstrate practical skills and critical thinking vital for real-world situations. This approach not only deepens students’ subject understanding but also enhances their problem-solving capabilities. The addition of internal assessments across almost all subjects further benefits students by offering more opportunities to exhibit their knowledge and progress throughout the year, rather than relying solely on a final exam. This comprehensive evaluation method fosters ongoing learning and development.

Has the introduction of CUET altered the approach to learning and attending regular classes, given the trend towards CUET coaching?

While CUET has led students to explore additional preparation methods, including coaching, it remains crucial to attend regular classes. Engaging with the curriculum is essential for building a solid foundation of knowledge and skills. A balanced approach to CUET preparation and conventional studies is key to achieving academic success and ensuring a well-rounded education.