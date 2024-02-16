Tight security after bomb threat at Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: Security measures were heightened at and around the Delhi High Court on Thursday in response to a threat issued through an email to court authorities, warning of a potential bomb explosion within the high court premises.

The alert was sounded after the high court’s Registrar General received an email late on Wednesday, indicating a threat of a serious bomb blast on Thursday. The email, which was addressed to the court authorities, explicitly mentioned the intention to orchestrate the “biggest bomb explosion” targeting the Delhi High Court.

“On February 2, I will detonate a bomb, mark my words. This explosion will be the biggest in Delhi. Take it seriously. Deploy as much security as possible and call all the ministers together; we will blow together,” read the email.

Following the email, high court authorities have written a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora stating that the competent authority of the high court has taken serious note of the matter and requested the commissioner to enhance security arrangements in and around the high court complex forthwith.

Security drills were also conducted in the high court on Thursday. An inquiry into the threat email has also been initiated by the police.