Up and down the tube: Interactive museum at Shivaji Stadium metro station in Delhi

As you exit the Shivaji Stadium station, an inviting hoarding catches your eye -- “The Metro Experience”, it reads. The centrepiece of this innovative museum inside the station, open to the public recently for an immersive experience, is the thrilling simulator, offering visitors a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of a metro driver. TMS spent a few hours of a morning here to test drive it.

Like a scene from a high-tech video game, the simulator places you in a recreated metro cabin, with a dashboard and a lifelike control panel. With a joystick at your command, you navigate through virtual landscapes, experiencing the twists and turns of metro tracks, from underground tunnels to elevated bridges. Pre-recorded metro announcements echo in the background, providing a true-to-life experience of a metro ride. Pulling the lever means that the journey has started, and the controls are in the joystick. The metro starts when you pull back the joystick and when you are about to arrive at a station you can just simply push the joystick forward.

The dashboard includes various indicators, among which is a model of a monitor enabling the driver to observe the metro gates. This monitor serves the purpose of monitoring gate traffic, allowing the driver to make informed decisions regarding their operation, including the option to close them if necessary.

Taking the quiz

Despite Shivaji Stadium being a station primarily serving commuters travelling to and from the airport or having workplaces around the metro line, the metro museum draws good traffic. Visitors from far and wide, like Aadit S Pandey, 20, from Noida, are drawn to the museum’s immersive exhibits. For Aadit, the highlight is the floor-mounted LED monitor Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) quiz—‘When was the women’s coach introduced in Delhi metro?’, ‘In which year did Delhi metro enter the NCR for the first time?’ or ‘Which Delhi metro station has the tallest escalator?’— offering daily users fascinating insights into lesser-known facets of Delhi Metro’s infrastructure.