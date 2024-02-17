Alipur factory fire: How death travelled via drains

NEW DELHI: The drains, built alongside the road to carry unwanted water or waste liquids to the sewage, acted as a conduit for the fire in Alipur as the drains got filled with inflammable chemicals.

Alipur is a congested place with narrow lanes having both residential and industrial areas. It is surrounded by Bawana, Narela, Budhpur, Bakoli and Mukhmelpur localities.

The factory was also built alongside a narrow lane, having a residential area around and a drug rehabilitation centre in the front. When the fire erupted, residents claimed that dozens of explosions were reported from the factory as it stored drums of ‘inflammable chemical’ that is used to manufacture paint.

Moreover, the drains were filled with that inflammable chemical, which caught fire and spread to nearby 9 buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre.

Vijay Kumar, who lived nearby, said that he immediately went to the spot after he heard a loud sound. “When I reached there, the flames were as high as 20 metre. We tried to douse the flames by throwing buckets of water but it was of no use. Then we brought some sand but that also did not help as the fire was massive,” he said.