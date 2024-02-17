Asian Women’s Film Festival: No man’s land

The Asian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF), organised by the India chapter of International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) and held annually on the occasion of Women’s Day (March 7-9) at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi, has, over the years, emerged as an eminent platform for bringing together female filmmakers and their stories from across Asia. In its 19th edition this year, AWFF is all set to present an array of movies from across categories including feature films, documentaries, short fiction, animation, student films and experimental work all made by Asian women, that delve into various issues, ranging from the political to the personal, and the places where the both meet. The official curtain raiser of the festival that took place at IIC this week was attended by eminent filmmakers and scholars such as Rajiv Mehrotra and Aruna Vasudev.

Started by late media veteran Jai Chandiram, AWFF was envisioned as a space to “encourage women in Asia to make films and participate in film festivals”, says Bina Paul, renowned film editor and the festival director of AWFF 2024. Organised officially for the first time in 2005, the participation in the festival grew steadily over the years with this year’s edition receiving over 650 entries. The festival will screen close to 50 films from over 20 Asian countries which are selected by a committee under IAWRT.

Gathering at a tough time

“The overarching idea behind this year’s festival is about women gathering and forming bonds in our contemporary atmosphere of strife in various Asian countries. We are also looking a lot at archiving, how women tell their stories and present their testimonials,” says Paul. “This year’s edition also called out to non-resident women of Asian origin from across the globe, as there are a lot of filmmakers who are displaced or are migrants and those experiences are also important,” she adds.

The curtain raiser of the festival also featured a discussion on the recently launched Delhi Film Policy and how it acts as an enabling and empowering tool for women filmmakers.