BJP wants one-party rule: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest against the Centre over freezing of bank accounts of the Indian National Congress and its youth wing, alleging the move was “political vendetta.”
Scores of youth Congress leaders and workers gathered on central Delhi’s Rajendra Prasad road with banners and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre.
Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress, alleged that the party’s accounts were sealed “just before the elections on purpose” in “an attempt to bring one-party system.”
The Congress’ main bank accounts were frozen on Friday by the Income Tax department over a tax due of Rs 210 crore.
An I-T appellate tribunal later de-freezed the account and allowed the party to operate them pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for Congress which said the move had impacted all its political activity.
“The move to freeze our bank accounts is nothing but a political vendetta. Our bank accounts have been sealed just before the elections on purpose and the timing os the move is questionable,” Srinivas alleged.“This is nothing but an attempt to bring one-party system in the country,” he added.
‘Lien of Rs 115 crore’
Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the tribunal has put a lien of Rs 115 crore on its accounts and the party has been allowed to spend over and above that.
Party leader Vivek Tankha, who appeared before the tribunal against the order, said he told the tribunal that the Congress would not be able to participate in the “festival of elections” if its accounts remain frozen. The tribunal will hear the matter next Wednesday before a final decision is taken on the matter.
Several party leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, expressed their outrage and alleged that the government’s move was an attack on democracy.
‘Showering abuses’
The BJP on Friday rubbished as a lie the Congress’ allegation that the government was behind the Income Tax department freezing its bank accounts, The BJP alleged that the more Congress is defeated in polls the more belligerent it has become in “showering abuses” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party.
Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the I-T action was a routine process as the Congress had not followed due procedure in either filing taxes or adhering to rules and regulations regarding appeal.
Rs 210 cr tax due allegations
