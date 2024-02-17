Cop rushes from Singhu border, saves many lives

NEW DELHI: The 28-year-old Constable Karamvir of the Delhi Police was deputed at Singhu border to stop farmers from entering the national capital, but fate had something else written for him.

“I was at the border and about to return home but received a PCR call around 5.30 pm after which me and other officers rushed to the location,” Karamvir, who sustained injuries while rescuing people, told this newspaper.

On reaching the spot, he saw massive flames of fire that had engulfed the factory and nearby shops. “I went all the way back to the opposite lane and climbed to the terrace of the adjacent building,” he said.

The building in front of the factory was a drug rehabilitation centre which too had caught fire. There were 19 people inside, including 14 patients aged around 30-55 years.

However, the building where Karamvir reached first also caught fire, leaving two women trapped. “Their door was stuck so I had to cut it open with the help of an axe,” he said.

After saving their lives, Karamvir went to the terrace of the drug rehabilitation centre but it was fenced with barbed wire. Karamvir, with his bare hands, cut the barbed wire and saved the inmates.

The locals praised the constable’s work; however, he credited his senior officers and other policemen who too helped in rescuing people.

The policeman suffered burn injuries on his hands and almost fainted later due to the inhalation of smoke. He was taken to hospital and discharged, hopefully for another heroic act.