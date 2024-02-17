Kejriwal says AAP is 'BJP's biggest challenger' as Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion

Kejriwal asserted that the BJP thought it could finish the AAP by arresting him. The chief minister said he has faced attacks in the past, been slapped, had ink thrown at him, and now they want to arrest him.

"You may arrest me but how will you finish Kejriwal's thoughts?" he asked.

The Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP, through control over the services department and the bureaucracy, was obstructing the work of his government.

"They claim to be Ram Bhakt, but they stopped medicines for the poor people in our hospitals. Did Lord Ram ask for stopping medicines for the poor people?" he said.

Kejriwal also proclaimed that the AAP "will free country from BJP" in 2029 elections, even if the saffron party wins this year's Lok Sabha polls.

"If the BJP is afraid about its future, then it is only because of the AAP. That's why they want to break the AAP. If the BJP doesn't lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then the AAP will surely make the country free of the BJP by 2029. The AAP was formed just 12 years ago. There are nearly 1,350 parties in the country. The AAP had applied for its registration on November 26, 2012, it has now become the third largest party in the country after the BJP and Congress," he said.