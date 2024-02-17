Money laundering case: HC grants medical interim bail to Lava MD

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Hari Om Rai, MD of Lava Mobile International in the money laundering case after taking note of his medical conditions and highlighting “delicate balance between life and death in cardiac emergencies” which underscore the prioritization and specialized care needed in such cases.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, the life threatening nature of coronary artery disease or cardiac related issues cannot be equated with other categories of illnesses.

Each passing moment in the face of cardiac distress is fraught with the peril of irreversible harm, the court said, adding in case of any eventuality that may occur in an applicant not getting proper and specialised treatment, the Court will have to bear the “weight of regret.”

Allowing three months interim bail to Rai, who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 9 last year, Justice Sharma said, his conditions would fall within the category of “sick” under Section 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he must be given an opportunity to get himself treated in the hospital of his choice.