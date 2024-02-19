BJP shot down one-time settlement water bill scheme in Delhi: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government introduced the ‘One Time Settlement’ scheme for water bills, but its implementation has hit a roadblock as the BJP obstructed it through administrative channels.

The party alleged that the interference comes amid pressure from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and the Centre to decline its execution. Responding to what they deem as authoritarian tactics by the BJP and the central authorities, the AAP has vowed to stage protests across the national capital.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak said that the government had announced the ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme’ for water bill settlement and now the Centre has obstructed this scheme through officers. “The BJP wants to discredit the AAP by obstructing the work of Delhi residents. The BJP continues to plot various conspiracies to defame the AAP,” he said.

Delhi’s Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that the problem of inappropriate water bills national capital has been rising. “Wrong water bills have been issued to people in Delhi, which we want to rectify,” he added.

He added, “A dual government is being run through the L-G by controlling the officers of Delhi. One government openly sits in front of the people under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, while the other government is the one which the BJP has placed on the other side of the wall, which operates under the leadership of the L-G.”