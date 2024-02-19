Delhi PWD minister Atishi approves strengthening of nine roads in Shahdara area

NEW DELHI: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has approved projects for the rehabilitation and strengthening of several roads throughout the Shahdara district. These initiatives aim to offer a more pleasant commuting experience and enhance the overall inter-connectivity, according to a statement on Sunday. The projects will cover nine roads across Shahdara.

Approving the projects, Atishi said, “The Kejriwal government’s emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards.”

“The sanctioned road-strengthening projects across Delhi serve as a testament to the Delhi government’s dedication to delivering world-class road infrastructure for the city’s residents. The strengthening of these roads will positively impact thousands of individuals in the area, alleviating congestion and enhancing inter-connectivity from main roads to colonies,” she added.

The minister added these roads were constructed and upgraded a long time ago, leading to their gradual deterioration. The PWD conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and was instructed to initiate the upgrading process, she said.