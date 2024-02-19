Painting the Big Fat Indian Wedding

In India, weddings are more than just ceremonies, they are a big deal. Weddings here are not just about two people getting married, they have become a market, and a competitive one, where the attempt is to try to do something new, something better than the last wedding they attended. They nowadays also attract foreign visitors, who pay to be part of the ‘desi wedding’. Noor, a 24-year-old Delhi-based painter, has cracked this market with her unique service of live wedding paintings that are now trending all over Instagram.

This is, however, not Noor’s first career. Before she became a wedding painter, she was a lawyer. Spending her days sitting in Tees Hazari court, surrounded with piles of case files, she would often take out her diary and start doodling in between work. This seemed more fun than her job. “I started asking myself, ‘Is this what (being a lawyer) I am going to do for the rest of my life?’,” says Noor.

Being a creative person since childhood, Noor had drawn portraits and oil paintings. She did an occasional gig but that did not seem sustainable. But she also knew that court was not where she wanted to spend the rest of her life in. In 2022, she got her first commission as a wedding artist. “One of my school friends whose sister was getting married trusted me with their wedding portrait. At the end of the day, the painting made the couple happy, and me happier, because I was going to quit my job the next day,” she says.

Noor was inspired by American painter Bob Ross and his techniques of painting. In The Joy of Painting (1983), Ross painted his artwork with human stories and would often refer to certain elements in his paintings as “happy little clouds” or “happy little things”. Noor wished to convey the same happiness to other people through her paintings, that too on their special day. Another “Eureka moment” was when she saw another American artist painting for couples during their weddings—she decided to become an Indian wedding painter, capturing couples’ special moments in paintings. “Indians love weddings,” she says, stressing on the word ‘love’. “I knew it would be a hit because everyone wants their wedding to stand out!”