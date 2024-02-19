Prepping for the perfect day

Are you getting ready for your wedding countdown? Do you have cold feet? Does your skin and hair reflect stress, but you don’t know what to do? Read on if you are the bride to be and get yourself ready with ease. Many women are stressed as their wedding dates draw near. They are already juggling their career, social and personal commitments that taking out time for themselves becomes a task. I come across many young girls grouping around for help not realising that the help they are looking for really lies within themselves. So, take a deep breath and get ready for the magical day.

First, start well in advance: organise your trousseau, book your make-up artist, hairdresser, wedding venue, caterers, etc., so that there is no last-minute panic. Believe me even after this, there will still be last-minute panic, but much less.

Eat healthy, cut out sweets, fried foods and heavy-gravy foods. I have seen many women party in their last days of being single looking dull. If you have to party, have a healthy broth or a vegetable or meat soup or a salad before you go out. Do not rely on those party snacks. Drink plenty of water to flush out the toxins and try and cut out on alcohol and smoking. Look after your face and your body daily.

Take up a cleansing routine with a natural homemade scrub of powdered almonds, sandalwood powder, lemon peel powder, whole-wheat flour, lemon juice and milk.

Scrub this all over the face and neck and see your skin glow in no time at all.

As for your body, make homemade ubtan and scrub all over before a bath. Take ½ kg whole-wheat flour, 1 cup sandal powder, 1 cup orange peel powder, 4 tsp rice powder, ½ cup milk powder, ½ cup rose petals, keep dry ingredients in a jar and mix with milk to make a smooth paste.

Massage this gently on your skin, especially the neglected areas like the buttocks, thighs, knees and elbows. Bathe with a mild soap or no soap at all.

You can make a homemade hair pack with the following ingredients- 2 eggs, 2 tsp each of reetha, amla and shikakai powder, 2 tsp mayonnaise, juice of one lemon.

Apply this all over the scalp and leave on for 30 minutes. Use a mild shampoo to wash it off.

Use an after shampoo rinse like strained tea water with lemon juice if you have oily hair, and honey water, which can be made taking half a litre of water and adding 1 tsp of honey, if you have dry hair.

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

