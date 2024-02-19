Red Fort reopens for Delhi visitors after security threat

NEW DELHI: The historic Red Fort complex, which was closed for visitors about a week ago due to security reasons given a farmers’ march, has been reopened, official sources said on Sunday.

The iconic Mughal-era monument was “suddenly sealed” late Monday night “due to security reasons”. “It was reopened a couple of days ago,” a source at the Archeological Survey of India said. However, the Red Fort is regularly closed for visitors on Mondays, so they will not get entry inside the complex on February 19.

The site was temporarily closed amid a massive deployment of police and paramilitary forces in central Delhi in view of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Sources said that “no order has been officially issued for reopening” of the site, adding, it was closed by police instructions and accordingly reopened. Thousands of farmers are staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border with layers of barricades and security personnel halting their march to the city.